Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.87 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $852.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.