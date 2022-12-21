Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price at $23.60

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Quanterix Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $12.07 on Friday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $447.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

