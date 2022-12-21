Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $41.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.