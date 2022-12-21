MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $121.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $523,557. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.