Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.