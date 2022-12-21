Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

