Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at 31.67

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $1,170,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:EE opened at 25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 26.61 and its 200-day moving average is 24.85. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of 18.31 and a 52-week high of 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

