Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $34.63

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

