Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $165.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

LGND opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $164.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.