Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $50.17

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of REPL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $12,171,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.