Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $18.14

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 0.47. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
