AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.