Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$61.44

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.99.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

