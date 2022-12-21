J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 231.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.50 ($2.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 882.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.98.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.