Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $8.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $0.84 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

