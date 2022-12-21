Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $7.32

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $399.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

About Lion Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.