Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $7.32

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.32.
Several analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $399.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.07.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
