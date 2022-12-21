BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
