BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIOLASE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

