StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

