NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.73 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NorthWestern by 29.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 216.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

