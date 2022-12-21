Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $302.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

