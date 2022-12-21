California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

California BanCorp stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

