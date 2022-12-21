Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

