Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
