Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 91.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

