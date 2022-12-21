Raymond James Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $57.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 307,935 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,191,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

