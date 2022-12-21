Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.
NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
