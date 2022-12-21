Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

