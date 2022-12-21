MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MasterBrand Trading Down 11.5 %

MBC stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

