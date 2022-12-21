StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Price Performance
OBSV opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.