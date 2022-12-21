StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

