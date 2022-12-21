L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %
LHX stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $279.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
