L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

LHX stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.