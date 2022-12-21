Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

