Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.
Shares of IVZ opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
