Jonestrading Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $3.00

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $1.85 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

