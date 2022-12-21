Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $113.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

