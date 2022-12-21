Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

