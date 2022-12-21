Barclays Increases Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $88.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.