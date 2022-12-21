FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.60.

NYSE FDX opened at $164.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

