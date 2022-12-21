Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.