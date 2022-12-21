e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

