Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
EL opened at $237.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
