Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

EL opened at $237.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

