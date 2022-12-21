Stifel Nicolaus Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $98.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DOOR opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.