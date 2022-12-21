Stifel Nicolaus Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $98.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.
DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.
NYSE DOOR opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
