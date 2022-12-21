Stifel Nicolaus Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $98.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Masonite International (NYSE:DOORGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DOOR opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.