Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $240.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Dollar General by 10.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 137,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 15.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dollar General by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,796,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

