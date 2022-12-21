Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $477.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE opened at $435.36 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

