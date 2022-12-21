Piper Sandler Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $99.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

