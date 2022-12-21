Traders Purchase High Volume of Camber Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 49,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,458 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Camber Energy shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camber Energy by 124.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 437,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camber Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

