Traders Purchase High Volume of Camber Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 49,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,458 call options.
Camber Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Camber Energy shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.
Camber Energy Company Profile
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
