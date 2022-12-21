FY2024 EPS Estimates for uniQure Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QURE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $23.03 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.06.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $602,240. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

