First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

