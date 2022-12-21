Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Braze in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 110,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,846 shares in the company, valued at $25,067,500.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 211,783 shares of company stock worth $7,222,557 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

