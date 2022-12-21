Stifel Firstegy Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

