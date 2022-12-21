Barnes Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

B opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.