William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgio in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on shares of Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.
