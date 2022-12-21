A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $824.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

