Comparing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.44 -$13.36 million ($1.64) -2.75 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.29 $134.44 million $0.43 41.21

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OMNIQ and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 1 5 0 2.57

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -11.50% -814.80% -16.13% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 7.25% 10.74% 6.68%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats OMNIQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.