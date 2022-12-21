Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CENTA stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

